PM Shehbaz sees country's future prosperous due to skilled youths

He met the young Guinness world record holder and congratulated him

Sat, 31 Aug 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with five-year-old Sufiyan Mehsood from Dera Ismail Khan at the PM House, who recently set a Guinness world record.

Sufiyan has made the country proud by achieving this feat at a very young age, the PM was quoted as saying.

He praised the young boy's achievement and emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for youths to engage in sports and positive activities.

He directed the chairman of the Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, and relevant authorities to provide more sports facilities for young people.

The prime minister said talented youths like Sufiyan were a guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan.

On the occasion, Sufiyan told the premier that he wanted to make Pakistan’s name brighter by becoming a scientist in the future.

Meanwhile, the PM also talked with Sufiyan's father, Irfan Mehsood, who holds more than 100 Guinness Book of World Records, specializes in martial arts and runs a training academy in Dera Ismail Khan.

Irfan Mehsood informed the prime minister about his sports and physical training academy in the area and the achievements of its trained athletes.