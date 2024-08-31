Karachi steers clear of cyclone 'Asna' but heavy rain, wind not far behind

Pakistan Pakistan Karachi steers clear of cyclone 'Asna' but heavy rain, wind not far behind

Asna is located about 300km southwest of Karachi and 300km southeast of Gwadar

Downpour and high-velocity wind lashed several areas of Karachi on Saturday morning

Severe rainfall caused delays and diversions of several flights

NDMA advises public to stay informed through 'Pak NDMA Disaster Alert' app

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 18:02:25 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued the seventh alert as cyclone 'Asna' was estimated to be 300 kilometres away from Karachi.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert about cyclonic storm ‘Asna’ which is located about 300 kilometres southwest of Karachi and 300km southeast of Gwadar.

The cyclone is heading towards west and southwestward while rain is also expected in Karachi.



The system will result in windspeed of 60-80 km per hour along Pakistan's coast and Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Dadu districts.

Under this influence of the system, Karachi division, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Alla Yar, Matiari, Jamshoro, and Dadu are likely to get showers with heavy downpours.

Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach, and Gwadar districts of Balochistan are also likely to experience strong winds and heavy showers by Sunday night.

Fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan are advised not to venture into sea for the next few days.

FLIGHTS DELAYED AT KARACHI AIRPORT

Severe rainfall led to difficulties with landings at the Karachi airport, causing delays and diversions of several flights.

According to aviation sources, a foreign flight from Doha was unable to land in Karachi and was diverted to Muscat.

Also Read: Residents of Karachi, other Sindh areas fasten their seat belts as cyclone 'Asna' set to storm off

Similarly, a flight from Addis Ababa circled for an hour before returning without landing.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad has been delayed by over eight hours, with its new departure time moved from 7am to 4pm.

Delays also affected flights arriving in Karachi from Istanbul and Bahrain. PIA flights from Multan to Muscat and Al-Qassim were also experiencing delays.

Aviation sources indicated that flights from Lahore to Karachi were delayed by eight hours, Islamabad to Karachi by four hours, and PIA's Islamabad to Karachi flight by two hours.

HOW IT STARTED?

A potential cyclone, which developed over the Rann of Kutch in India a few days ago, emerged along the Sindh coast late on Friday, according to the Met officials.

The system was likely to move west/southwestwards and emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast. The authorities on Friday evening issued the fourth alert and sought necessary precautions to be taken by people to stay out of harm's way.

Amid the alarming situation, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert of a tropical storm in Sindh as more heavy to very heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms were expected on Saturday.

“A deep depression over Rann of Kutch, India is approaching west-southwest of Pakistan about 170km southeast of Karachi. The system is likely to move west and southwest and convert into a tropical storm.

"Wind speeds are expected to reach 30-40 knots, gusting higher. The estimated central pressure is 990 hPa, with further changes expected over the next 24 hours,” the NDMA news release said.

Read More: Heavy rain causes flight delays and diversions at Karachi Airport

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rains, wind and thunderstorms with very heavy to isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi division till Aug 31 with occasional gaps.

The storm is likely to result in urban flooding in the urban centres. Heavy rainfall is likely to trigger flash floods in drains and hill torrents of Balochistan in the coming days.

WORD OF CAUTION

The NDMA has advised the relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of the weather system. It issued instructions to the departments concerned to stay alert and mobilise resources to ensure a swift response to any situation.

It warned fishermen and sailors against venturing into open seas during these days.

“Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidelines issued by local authorities. Stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.

"The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. The NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports,” it said.

On Friday, educational institutes in Karachi remained closed amid the developing situation.