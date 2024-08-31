Heavy rain causes flight delays and diversions at Karachi Airport

A foreign flight from Doha was unable to land in Karachi and diverted to Muscat

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Severe rainfall has led to difficulties with landings at the Karachi airport, causing delays and diversions of several flights.

According to aviation sources, a foreign flight from Doha was unable to land in Karachi and was diverted to Muscat.

Similarly, a flight from Addis Ababa circled for an hour before returning without landing.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad has been delayed by over eight hours, with its new departure time moved from 7am to 4pm.

Delays also affected flights arriving in Karachi from Istanbul and Bahrain. PIA flights from Multan to Muscat and Al-Qassim were also experiencing delays.

The revised schedule for PIA flights includes:

- Flight PK-129 from Multan to Al-Qassim, now departing at 9:20 AM

- Flight PK-171 from Multan to Muscat, departing at 8:15 PM

- Flight PK-247 from Lahore to Dammam, delayed by three hours, would depart at 3:20 PM

- Flight PK-233 from Islamabad to Dubai, delayed by one hour, would depart at 2:30 AM

Aviation sources indicated that flights from Lahore to Karachi were delayed by eight hours, Islamabad to Karachi by four hours, and PIA's Islamabad to Karachi flight by two hours.