PM Shehbaz telephones Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus

Congratulates Yunus on assuming office

Fri, 30 Aug 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Government Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The duo agreed on the need to work hand in glove for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

During the conversation, both leaders stressed the need for greater regional cooperation in South Asia, a PM Office press release said.

PM Sharif congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming the office of Chief Adviser and lauded his contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He expressed sympathies with Yunus over the havoc caused by the recent floods in Bangladesh.

The prime minister underscored the importance of revitalizing bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains.

Acknowledging the historical, religious and cultural ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the PM expressed keen interest in boosting commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contact.

