Hearing of 190m pounds reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi adjourned

Imran Khan complained about restriction of lawyers, family, media to reach him

Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 19:30:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearing of 190 million puounds reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was postponed until tomorrow (Friday).

At this stage of the hearing, the defense lawyers are cross-examining the final witness in the reference.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing.

During the hearing, the PTI founder approached the rostrum twice and he complained about the restriction of lawyers, family members, and media representatives to reach him.

He also complained about not being allowed to speak with his sons residing abroad, pressing the judge to ask Deputy Superintendent Tahir Shah for a response.

He requested that a specific day and time be set each week for him to speak with his sons.

PTI founder’s lawyers, Usman and Zaheer Abbas, cross-examined the investigation officer.

The hearing on the bail application for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana reference will also be held on Friday.