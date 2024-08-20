NAB files new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Pakistan NAB files new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Both Khan and his wife were arrested on July 13 and remained in the NAB custody for 37 days

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 13:38:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed another Toshakhana reference against incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi on Tuesday.

Investigation officer Moshin Haroon and case officer Waqarul Hassan filed the reference in an accountability court of Islamabad. The new Toshakahana reference consists of two volumes.

The registrar of the accountability court would examine the reference after which it would be sent to the administrative judge where he would decide if this case would be heard by his court or transferred to another court.

It must be noted that Nasir Javed Rana was already hearing case involving 190 million pounds reference in which both Khan and his wife were arrested on July 13 and remained in the NAB custody for 37 days.

IHC bars trial court from announcing final verdict in 190m pounds case

The IHC had stopped the trial court from announcing the final verdict in the 190 million pounds case on Imran Khan’s request.

A division bench, comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the case with objections from the Registrar's Office.

The petitioner's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, appeared before the judges.

The petitioner's lawyers argued, "There have been 35 witnesses in the reference against the PTI founder and the last witness is being questioned. Moreover, the PTI founder was arrested on the IHC premises in the Al-Qadir Trust (190 million pounds) case."

According to the petition, the NAB initially filed a reference against eight accused.

Barrister Salman said that according to NAB, the NCA confiscated 190 million pounds. The allegation, according to the NAB, is that when the petitioner was the prime minister, he facilitated the transfer of 190 million pounds. The amount came to the account of the Supreme Court instead of the State Bank of Pakistan, he argued.

Salman Safdar said they moved the trial court to seek the records of the NAB executive board meeting, but the trial court rejected the request.

The trial judge wrote surprising reasons for it, the counsel apprised the court.

The court issued a notice to NAB and sought reply by Aug 20.

It should be recalled that on Aug 16, former prime minister Imran Khan moved the IHC to stop the trial in the 190 million pounds case.

