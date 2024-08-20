PM Shehbaz congratulates Israr Kakar on becoming Oxford University Union president

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz congratulates Israr Kakar on becoming Oxford University Union president

Shehbaz Sharif lauds Kakar for contesting and winning the Oxford Union election

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 12:10:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the government had established the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund to support children from low-income families to obtain higher education.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Israr Khan Kakar, the newly elected President of Oxford Union of UK’s Oxford University, said that a 20% quota had been allocated for the youth of Balochistan under the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund.

Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly welcomed Israr Kakar at the PM House, appreciated him for bringing fame to Pakistan, and viewed that talented youth like him could guarantee a bright future for Pakistan.

He lauded Kakar for contesting and winning the Oxford Union election as a manifestation of his steadfastness and firm resolve.

He expressed the hope that Pakistani youth like Israr Kakar would continue to bring laurels to Pakistan.

“Winning scholarship throughout the academic career and then his election as president of a great body like Oxford Union by a youngster coming from a backward area of Balochistan is a matter of pride,” the prime minister remarked.

Inviting him to address the Oxford Union, Israr Kakar appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz for his government’s measures for youth empowerment and providing them equal opportunities.

“All of the youth like me, are resolved to offer all-out services for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity,” Kakar remarked.