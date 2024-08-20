Imran Khan to discuss KP cabinet fissures with senior PTI leaders

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan to discuss KP cabinet fissures with senior PTI leaders

Khan to direct leaders to expedite service delivery in KP

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 10:42:05 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Riled up due to internal rifts which appeared after former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Shakeel’s resignation amid allegations of corruption on Ali Amin Gandapur-led KP cabinet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered the PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Atif Khan to see him in Adiala Jail.

The PTI founder will discuss political situation of the province with the duo.

Sources said that Khan would issue some important directives to PTI leaders for assuaging concerns of the people of the KP and emphasise them to work on service delivery.

The meeting of the PTI leaders with Khan is expected on Wednesday.

