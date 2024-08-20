In-focus

PM Shehbaz to chair cabinet meeting today

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting today.

The meeting will discuss five-point agenda. Modalities for the bidding of the New Islamabad International Airport will also come under discussion.

Signatures on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Pakistan and Uzbekistan regarding cooperation in e-commerce and austerity measures taken by the government will also be part of the discussion.

Privatisation of the state-owned enterprises will also be touched upon during the meeting.
 

