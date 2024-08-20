Nation stands firmly alongside Pak Army in the battle against terrorism: Omar Ayub

Pakistan Pakistan Nation stands firmly alongside Pak Army in the battle against terrorism: Omar Ayub

Ayub extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, sharing in their sorrow.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 11:21:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition Leader Omar Ayub strongly condemned the attempted incursion by a group of terrorists from Afghanistan into Bajaur, asserting that the Pakistani nation stood united with the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

Ayub praised the security forces for thwarting the invasion attempt and eliminating five terrorists from the terrorist group.

He expressed pride in the nation’s martyrs and emphasised that the entire country honors their sacrifice.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs Naik Inayat Khan, Lance Naik Omar Hayat Khan, and soldier Waqar, who laid down their lives while bravely defending the nation.



Ayub extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, sharing in their sorrow.

