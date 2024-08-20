Missing persons' ratio remains unchanged in present govt: IHC

Justice Aurangzeb seeks CCTV footage of cars used in picking up Mashwani's brothers

Updated On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 13:24:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the ratio of missing persons in the present government was same as in the previous government.

Hearing an application regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s focal person Azhar Mashwani’s brothers recovery case, Justice Hassan remarked that if home secretary, the Ministry of Defence and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had denied their custody, they should find their whereabouts.

"Whoever has abducted them has committed an illegal act," the judge said.

He said that brothers and father of a person were not responsible for his actions, adding that inflammatory speeches should be dealt with according to the law.

The court observed that they had to work under the ambit of law and constitution.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Babar Awan, told court that Mashwani received a phone call from the number of one of his brothers and was informed that his brothers were in Islamabad, adding that he was asked to delete his tweets on the human rights abuses in Pakistan.

He further said the data of missing brothers was said to be deleted.

Justice Aurangzeb said that the deleted data could be recovered.

Awan demanded trace of those cars which picked up Mashwani’s brothers.

Justice Hassan sought CCTV footage of the cars arriving for their abduction and adjourned the hearing till Aug 22.



