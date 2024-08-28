KP's Good Governance Committee gives lie to ex-minister Shakeel Khan's claims

Report reveal the accusations made against the secretary communications were baseless

Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 18:35:31 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - A new Pandora's box has been opened days after the removal of former provincial minister Shakeel Khan from the cabinet.

KP's Good Governance Committee's report obtained by Dunya News revealed that the accusations made by Shakeel Khan against the secretary communications were baseless.

The report indicated that the approval of funds for projects was made by Shakeel Khan himself, instead of the secretary.

Shakeel Khan was also found to have illegally promoted 30 employees within the department. Furthermore, there was an evidence of him soliciting bribes from a senior officer.

The committee's report also mentioned that Shakeel Khan met PTI founder Imran Khan after the evidence came to light.

It stated that there was no solid proof of allegations against the KP chief minister.

The report noted that the allegations of favouring federal minister Amir Muqam’s company were baseless. The World Bank had awarded the project to Muqam’s company.

The report further revealed that the project given to Muqam’s company was three years old, with a cost of $30 million which remains unchanged.

The Good Governance Committee submitted its report to the chief minister who himself is authorised to make decisions based on the findings.