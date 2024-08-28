Rains, floods claim 245 lives in 27 days: NDMA

Pakistan Pakistan Rains, floods claim 245 lives in 27 days: NDMA

Around 1,002 houses were destroyed and 3,475 were partially damaged

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 17:52:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Rains and floods have wreaked havoc across the country, claiming 245 lives in the past 27 days, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The report released by the authority said 92 people lost their lives in Punjab, 74 in KP, 47 in Sindh, 22 in Balochistan and four in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Around 1,002 houses were completely destroyed and 3,475 were partially damaged.

The authority reported 121 children, and 48 women were among the dead, 446 people had also been injured including 158 men, 107 women and 181 children.

Read more:More rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from today: NDMA

The report further states that the rains and floods have damaged 8 schools and 35 bridges, while 609 livestock have perished.

Additionally, the floods and rains have also impacted the railway system.

The NDMA’s report stated that the track on the Sibi to Harnai section had been damaged, and repair work was ongoing, expected to be completed by Sept 10.