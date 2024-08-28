Imran Khan approaches IHC to meet lawyers, politicians

The petition pleads court’s decision of February 26 regarding permission to meet be enforced

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI founder Imran Khan on Wednesday filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) imploring the court's intervention regarding meeting with his lawyers and political leaders.

Barrister Ali Zafar, in the petition, named the Interior Secretary, Chief Commissioner, and Adiala Jail Superintendent as respondents.

The petition contends that, despite a court order allowing six lawyers and six political leaders to meet with Khan twice a week, jail authorities are not fully obeying this order.

The petition stressed that Imran Khan is not serving a penalty but is under judicial remand. It requested that the court’s decision of Feb 26 be enforced.

The petition also called for action if the court’s order is not implemented. It also sought a report on the adherence to the IHC's decision.