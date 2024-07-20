IHC removes objections on plea for meeting with PTI founder

Pakistan Pakistan IHC removes objections on plea for meeting with PTI founder

The court instructed the office to fix the case again for hearing.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 04:01:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday removed the objections of registrar office on a plea seeking permission for political leaders to meet PTI founder in jail.

The court instructed the office to fix the case again for hearing. Justice Mohsin Akhar Kayani heard the petition along with the objections raised by the registrar office. The case was filed by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser and Lalchand from minority community.

Petitioners’ lawyer adopted the stance that the top court has granted permissions to political leaders to meet PTI founder.

At this, the court said that then the petitioners should have filed miscellaneous application to the apex court.

The court questioned that whether any convicted person could hold a party position and if a political consultation could be held with him.

The lawyer said that currently Barrister Gohar was the party head and he was not in jail. He said that his client Lalchand was from minority community and his meeting with PTI founder was essential.

The court removed the objections and ordered the registrar office to fix the case again for hearing.

