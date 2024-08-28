PM receives summary to call joint parliamentary session
Pakistan
It has been advised in the summary to call the session on September 2 or 3.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has decided to call a joint parliamentary session in the coming week.
The ministry has sent the summary to prime minister to call the joint parliamentary session.
Significant legislations would be made in the joint session.
Bills that failed to pass in the Senate and National Assembly would also be presented to the floor during the session.