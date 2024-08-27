KP Chief Minister removes Aatif Khan and Sher Ali Arbab from party positions

Pakistan Pakistan KP Chief Minister removes Aatif Khan and Sher Ali Arbab from party positions

Ali Amin Gandapur has appointed Arbab Asim and Irfan Saleem as replacements.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 08:47:15 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has removed Assembly members Aatif Khan and Sher Ali Arbab from their party positions.

In a reshuffle, Gandapur has appointed Arbab Asim as the new President of PTI's Peshawar Region, while Irfan Saleem has been designated as President of PTI Peshawar District. Advocate Shahab has been given the position of the General Secretary.

Previously, Aatif Khan was the President of PTI Peshawar Region, and Sher Ali Arbab was the President of Peshawar District.

Reports indicated that Aatif Khan had expressed support for the dismissed minister Shakeel Khan, and Sher Ali Arbab refused to sign a declaration of trust in the Chief Minister.