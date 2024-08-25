PTI-led KP government renames committee formed to probe corruption

Pakistan Pakistan PTI-led KP government renames committee formed to probe corruption

A separate secretariat for the committee would be established soon

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 15:02:19 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa renamed committee formed to probe corruption.

According to sources, the name of the committee has been rebranded as ‘PTI internal accountability committee’ that was earlier known as good governance formed 20 days ago.

A separate secretariat would be established for the committee and facilities of office space, staff and others would be provided.

According to sources, a website would be created for registration of complaints related to corruption of officials in the KP province.

An application could be filed in the committee from various sources to probe corruption.

Those who are probing corruption would be facilitated with email and civil media to file complaints. The committee would consist of three members and would work regularly against corruption.

Read more: Shakeel Khan is sacked on corruption charges, says Barrister Saif

Former minister Shakeel Khan had been summoned by the committee. There had been no complaint against any minister or secretary.

Swift action would be taken on complaints of corruption against anyone.

It is pertinent to note that this committee was established by Imran Khan on the several complaints of corruption in the KP province and he stressed to not tolerate corruption.

KP government has alleged that former minister Shakeel Khan was sacked on the charges of corruption investigated by the same committee.

Also read: What led to KP minister Shakeel Ahmed's resignation?



