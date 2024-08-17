What led to KP minister Shakeel Ahmed's resignation?

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former minister traded barbs on WhatsApp

The chief minister and the communication minister later deleted their messages on the intervention of other ministers and MPAs

The minister alleged misgovernance and corruption at all levels of the provincial government

The KP government said the minister was shown the door on the recommendation of committee

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former minister for communication and works Shakeel Ahmed allegedly traded barbs on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians' WhatsApp group, which resulted in the resignation of the minister.

According to sources, both Gandapur and Ahmed exchanged words, and accused each other of corruption.

During the bitter conversation, Ahmed resigned from his post and Gandapur responded that he had already been sacked.

However, sources said, both the chief minister and the communication minister later deleted their messages in the group on the intervention of other ministers and MPAs.

SHAKEEL AHMED'S ALLEGATIONS

Shakeel Ahmed, in his resignation letter, alleged that the KP government compromised on its basic principles and commitments it made with the public during the election campaign.

He further stated that the people voted in favour of PTI on its anti-establishment stance but the provincial government stepped back from its principled stance.

He also alleged that misgovernance and corruption at all levels of the provincial government tarnished party's image in the eyes of workers.

Shakeel had decided to meet Imran Khan along with his allied ministers and MPAs next week.

Ahmed would present the good governance committee’s decision before Imran Khan and inform him about the KP province affairs.



KP GOVT STANCE

The provincial government insisted that the communication minister was shown the door on the recommendation of a three-member "good governance committee" formed by the chief minister on the directions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

A summary (recommendation) about the minister’s ouster was sent to Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi for approval and he signed it.

GOOD GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Meanwhile, the good governance committee in KP has started investigating allegations of corruption against provincial ministers.

According to sources, the committee has reviewed complaints against cabinet members and is considering dismissal of three or four ministers from the provincial cabinet.

Sources suggest that there may be removals of ministers from key ministries on charges of corruption, transfer-posting irregularities, and other forms of misconduct.

Additionally, the performance of more than 27 PTI members of the National and provincial assemblies has been deemed unsatisfactory by the good governance committee.