Shakeel Khan is sacked on corruption charges, says Barrister Saif

Committee formed by Imran Khan probed the corruption charges against Shakeel

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif assured that the party guaranteed that there would be no lawlessness in Islamabad procession.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he alleged that hurdles were being created by Islamabad administration in the way of the party for staging a public gathering on August 22.

He insisted that there will be no violation of law in the public gathering and all the matters will be completed peacefully. He stressed that the party always organised public gatherings with the approval of the administration.

Giving his response on resignation of minister Shakeel Ahmed, he cleared the air about rumours of corruption in departments of the KP province.

He clarified that the good governance committee was formed by Imran Khan and the committee probed the matter of corruption complaints against Shakeel Ahmed and considered the statements of various individuals.

The committee asserted that Shakeel was involved in those activities about which complaints were filed, subsequently, the action to sack Shakeel Ahmed Khan was taken on the recommendation of the committee.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur sent the summary of Shakeel Khan’s sacking to the governor as the committee accused the minister.

Shakeel Khan resigned before his sacking and he gave a press conference in this context to remove the reservations.

Some individuals presented complaints of corruption to Imran Khan in jail and Imran Khan stressed that there will be no tolerance of corruption.

The committee was formed for investigation of such allegations by Imran Khan, PTI leader informed.

Barrister Saif stated that media appearances of party leaders were done with the approval of Imran khan.

He negated the claims of rift in the PTI party circulating on social media and he said, Imran Khan has advised party members and leaders to be united.

