Punjab expected to receive another monsoon spell from tomorrow

Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 11:06:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday issued an alert regarding another monsoon spell in the province.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the upcoming monsoon spell would start from Aug 25 which would continue till Aug 29.

Rains are expected in all divisions of Punjab that includes Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Gujrat divisions.

The PDMA alert read that flash-flooding danger was looming large in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divsions due to heavy rainfall. It also warned of deluge in Koh-e-Kirthar and Koh-e-Suleman.

The commissioners, deputy commissioners, the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA), irrigation department, rescue, civil defence and other relevant institutions have been asked to remain on high alert in order to preempt any danger.

Director General PDMA, Irfan Kathiya had asked people not to organise religious gatherings (majalis) in dilapidated buildings on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (A.S).

