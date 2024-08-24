Local holiday in Lahore on Aug 26 on patron saint's Urs

The Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) will be held from Aug 24 to 26

Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 11:33:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has announced public holiday in Lahore on Aug 26 (Monday) on the occasion of 981st annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The notification has been issued by the Services and General Administration Department (Welfare Wing).

This district-level public holiday will apply to all government offices in Lahore, except for the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its attached departments, and regional offices, it said.

The three-day 981st Urs celebrations of great saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) will be held from Aug 24 to 26.



