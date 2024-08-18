KP CM Gandapur removes focal person

MNA Shahid Ahmad appointed new focal person

Published On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 03:06:01 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has removed his focal person MNA Junaid Akbar Khan, Dunya News reported.

MNA Junaid Akbar Khan was the focal person of the CM for the members of national assembly elected from KP. The reason for his removal was unknown.

According to a circular from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, MNA Shahid Ahmad Khan has been appointed new focal person for the chief minister.

Shahid Ahmad Khan elected from Karak NA-38 will coordinate with MNAs of KP for the provincial government and the CM.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmed had resigned from his post following differences with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In his resignation letter sent to the KP chief minister, a copy of which was obtained by Dunya News, Shakeel Ahmed alleged that the provincial government compromised on its basic principles and commitments it made with the public during the election campaign.

