US states arrests of senior Pakistani military officers as internal matter

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – The United States has stated that the arrest of several senior military officers in Pakistan was an internal matter.

During a news briefing, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh emphasised that the US adhered to principles of neutrality regarding the internal affairs of any country.

She highlighted that the US and Pakistan maintained a strong partnership in strategic and various other areas, having collaborated on international forums.

Singh further noted that the US and Pakistan were keen and prepared to work together on different issues.

She added that the relationship between the two countries remained positive, with alignment on many international matters and ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation across various sectors.