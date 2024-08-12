President Zardari visits family of Lt Uzair Mehmood to offer condolence

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari visits family of Lt Uzair Mehmood to offer condolence

Zardari paid tribute to Lt Uzair Mehmood for sacrificing his life for the country

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 22:28:16 PKT

ATTOCK (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday visited the residence of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik in Attock to express sympathy with the martyr's family.

The president paid tribute to Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik for sacrificing his life for the country.

He said the entire nation is proud of its brave martyrs and these unparalleled sacrifices make the nation proud. The president expressed determination to eradicate terrorism from its roots.

Earlier, Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik, who was martyred in the Tirah Valley, was laid to rest with full military honours in his native area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the funeral prayer and burial of Lieutenant Uzair Mahmood Malik were attended by senior military officers, soldiers, family members, and local dignitaries.

ISPR stated that the sacrifices of their brave martyrs further strengthened their resolve against terrorism.

Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik on Sunday succumbed to wounds and embraced martyrdom at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar.

Also Read: Lieutenant Uzair Malik laid to rest with full military honours

According to ISPR, on Friday last, fire exchange took place between security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell. However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar.