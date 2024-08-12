Army has stringent, transparent accountability system, says DG ISPR

The statement comes after former spy master Faiz Hameed was taken into military custody

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said there is a stringent and transparent accountability within army and it is a continuous process.

The remarks come as army took former spy master Lt Gen retired Faiz Hameed in the Top City case and initiated court-martial proceedings against him.

The DG ISPR has also detailed the aspects of the accountability in army during his press conference on May 7, 2024. He said there is no discrimination where it comes to accountability.

With great power comes great responsibility, the military’s spokesperson said, adding that accountability process is also stricter in this situation.

“We are proud of our accountability system. Our accountability process works on facts, not allegations,” he said.

