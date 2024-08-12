Action against Faiz Hameed to boost institution's confidence: Sanaullah

The process of court martial against former spymaster has been initiated

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that court martial against former spymaster Lt Gen Faiz Hameed will help increasing the confidence of the institution.

The senior PML-N leader said that everyone knew that an inquiry against Faiz Hameed was in progress.

“Faiz Hameed was a signatory in the written agreement of Faizabad sit-in and it has also been proved that the protest was orchestrated to weaken the elected government,” he said.

He added that the sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) back in 2014 was also allegedly linked with Faiz Hameed.

Earlier, the process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated against the former spymaster on Monday and military took him into custody.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: “Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)”.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, it added.

In addition, multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act after retirement have also been established.

In April last, the Pakistan Army had constituted a high-level committee, headed by a major general, to probe the allegations that Hameed had misused his authority. The allegations were levelled by the owner of the Top City housing society in a petition filed by him in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in November 2023.

The petitioner had alleged that his Top City office and house were raided at the behest of Faiz Hameed on May 12, 2017 and valuable including gold, diamonds and cash were seized from his house by the officials.