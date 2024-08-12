Faiz Hameed taken into military custody as court martial proceeding begins: ISPR

Action has been taken in light of an inquiry in Top City case against him

ISPR says the retired officer also violated Pakistan Army Act after retirement

The Faizabad commission absolved Faiz Hameed of charges in the infamous protest case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated against retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the former spymaster, after military took him into custody.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: “Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)”.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, it added.

In addition, multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act after retirement have also been established.

In April last, the Pakistan Army had constituted a high-level committee, headed by a major general, to probe the allegations that Hameed had misused his authority. The allegations were levelled by the owner of the Top City housing society in a petition filed by him in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in November 2023.

The petitioner had alleged that his Top City office and house were raided at the behest of Faiz Hameed on May 12, 2017 and valuable including gold, diamonds and cash were seized from his house by the officials.

He claimed that Gen Faiz Hameed also met him following the raid and assured him of resolving the matter and returning some of the seized items.

The petitioner alleged that 4.67 kilogrammes of gold and cash weren’t returned to him despite assurance.

FAIZABAD COMMISSION REPORT

An inquiry commission probing the November 2017 Faizabad sit-in absolved former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, of the charges.

The three-member commission, set up on the order of the Supreme Court, issued its 149-page report.

According to sources, the commission cited various loopholes in the handling of the issue and drafted recommendations after evaluating the circumstances related to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's sit-in at Faizabad.

The report highlighted the role of the Islamabad police, the Ministry of Interior, the Punjab government, the ISI and the IB, and contained details of matters related to former law minister Zahid Hamid.

The report stated that Faiz Hameed as Maj Gen DG (C) ISI was authorised by the then army chief and the ISI director general to sign the agreement with protesters. Moreover, then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and then interior minister Ahsan Iqbal also agreed on retired Gen Faiz Hameed's role as a mediator.



