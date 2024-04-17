Inquiry initiated against ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed
Pakistan
Inquiry initiated against ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan army has decided to initiate an inquiry against the former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.
It is learnt that the high-level inquiry would be headed by a major general.
It goes to shows that the Pakistan army has started the inquiry by adhering to the practice of self-accountability.
The inquiry would be conducted on the serious complaints by a private housing society.