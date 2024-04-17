Inquiry initiated against ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan army has decided to initiate an inquiry against the former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

It is learnt that the high-level inquiry would be headed by a major general.

It goes to shows that the Pakistan army has started the inquiry by adhering to the practice of self-accountability.

The inquiry would be conducted on the serious complaints by a private housing society.