PM Shehbaz says welfare of Balochistan is govt's top priority

National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch calls on Shehbaz Sharif

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 10:47:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that welfare of the people of Balochistan is government's top priority.

He was talking to National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch who, along with a delegation, called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed the political situation of Balochistan during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the government is taking concrete measures to provide job opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

Abdul Malik Baloch thanked the prime minister for the initiative of shifting agricultural tubewells of Balochistan to solar energy.

He said the long-standing demand of the farmers of Balochistan for solarization of agricultural tubewells has been fulfilled.

Abdul Malik Baloch said such measures indicate positive progress towards the development and prosperity of Balochistan.