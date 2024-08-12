Pakistan committed to protection of minorities' rights, ensure equal opportunities: President

'I have the duty to protect all rights of the minorities and provide all kind of facilitation'

Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 21:25:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday reiterated that Pakistan was committed to protection of the rights of minorities and provision of equal opportunities to them to excel in every walk of life as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the celebrations of Minorities’ Day at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said, “Under the Constitution and under the onus of oath of my office, I have the duty to protect all rights of the minorities and provide all kind of facilitation”.

He said that the objective behind the observance of Minorities’ Day at the official level was to acknowledge the valuable contributions made by the members of different communities living in Pakistan.

The president further stressed upon enhancement of jobs opportunities for the minorities in different government’s departments on merit basis besides, increasing the existing jobs quota.

Lauding the role of the minorities in the national progress and prosperity, he said that they were the equal citizens of Pakistan and future builders of the nation.

Stressing upon the significance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, the president said they were required to fully emulate his message aimed at fostering unity, brotherhood and religious tolerance in society.

The event arranged by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was attended by members of parliament, ulema, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, media and representatives from different minorities.

Comparing the current situation in India, the president said “Modi’s India is not a safe haven for the minorities,” and lauded Quaid’s farsightedness and leadership who had realized the future fate of minorities in India.

President Zardari said the people of Pakistan always felt the pains of sufferings of humanity and for those lying lowly in society and accorded due respect and space to all the minorities living here because such a message of human consideration had been embedded in their religion and culture.

He also recited a verse of famous Sindhi poet, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, in this regard to emphasize his point of view.

While recollecting the events of Pakistan Movement, he said that his father in his youth took active part for the creation of Pakistan.

President Zardari referring to the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, said that atrocious and indiscriminate strikes were targeting all Palestinians and people from different faiths.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain felicitated the minorities on the observance of national day and said that all communities living in the country enjoyed religious freedom and were bonded with affection, tolerance, peace and brotherhood.

He underlined that they were ought to spread this message across the globe.

Citing different constitutional articles, he said minorities’ rights had been guaranteed under the constitutional provisions, besides the Islamic teachings had also laid emphasis upon such rights.

Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad, Haroon Sarb Diyal representative of Hindu community, Sardar Gurpal Singh representative of Sikh community, Dr Seema Farzad representative of Bahai community and Isphandyar M. Bhandra, a member of National Assembly and representative of Parsi community, also expressed their views on the occasion.

The appreciated the government’s steps for the protection of their rights, welfare and well beings, besides according them equal opportunities in different walks of life.

They said nation’s founder Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his historic speech of August 11, 1947 had stressed upon the religious freedom and rights of all communities.

The speakers also lauded the president for the observance of Minorities’ Day at the national level and the recent signing of Christian Marriage Act (Amended) 1872.