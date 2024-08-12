Dar says discussion on Sindh governor underway, decision to be made soon

Pakistan Pakistan Dar says discussion on Sindh governor underway, decision to be made soon

Earlier, there were reports that Bashir Memon would be made as Sindh governor

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 00:00:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that Bashir Memon is not being appointed as Sindh governor.

Earlier, there were reports that former DG FIA and President of PML-N Sindh chapter Bashir Memon would be made as Sindh governor.

However, Dar refuted such reports and said that discussion is still going on and decision would be made in few days regarding Sindh governor.

Also Read: PML-N, PPP agree to change Sindh governor

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM has also said that Sindh governor isn’t being replaced.

Kamran Tessori is currently holding the coveted office. He took the charge in October 2022.

Earlier, it was reported that PPP and PML-N had agreed to change the Sindh governor.