PML-N, PPP agree to change Sindh governor

Bashir Memon's name is given by PML-N and PPP agreed, sources say

Updated On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 23:02:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agreed to change the Sindh governor, it emerged on Friday.

However, it was reported that the government’s ally in the centre – MQM – was unaware of the development.

The PML-N had placated the PPP over the name of Bashir Memon who was former DG FIA and President of PML-N Sindh chapter.

Within a few days, the change of the governor of Sindh is expected and it should be noted that at present Kamran Khan Tessori is performing the duties of the governor of Sindh.

Tessori took the oath of his office on October 10, 2022 while Memon was appointed the PML-N Sindh's president on November 7, 2023.