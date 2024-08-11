Army officer embraces martyrdom after being wounded in Tirah Valley

Uzair Mehmood fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik on Sunday succumbed to wounds and embraced martyrdom at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar.

According to ISPR, on Friday last, fire exchange took place between security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell. However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.