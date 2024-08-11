Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, President, PM and leaders assert

Vow to ensure safety and security to minorities

(Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to minorities for their pivotal role in the national progress and prosperity on the Minorities’ Day.

In his message PM vowed to ensure religious, economic, social, political welfare of the minorities and to protect their rights.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that every [Pakistan had the right to live his life as per his beliefs without the prejudice of religion, race and colour.

The PM stressed inter-faith harmony, tolerance, patience, unity and brotherhood. He said the government of Pakistan was taking concrete measures for the welfare of the minorities.

The allocation of special seats, besides employment opportunities on merit for the minorities, spoke volume about the provision of equal opportunities to all, adding minorities’ representation in all institutions were being appreciated.

The minority communities had played a vital role in the Pakistan Movement and since then had been playing their due role in the construction of the motherland.

He stressed that the government highly appreciated the role of minority people who were rendering services in different walks of life.

They had been in the forefront of the country’s defence and laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland, he added.

He said that the government had ensured protection to the minorities’ rights, their lives and properties and took solid steps for their welfare.

Protection, looking after and embellishment of their sacred religious sites had been among the priorities of the government, he added.

PRESIDENT ASIF ALI ZARDARI

President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan was committed to ensuring the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities.



“Pakistan celebrates Minorities’ Day to acknowledge the contributions of our minorities towards Pakistan’s socio-economic development.”



“On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the promise made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on 11 August 1947, to the country’s minorities to protect their rights and religious freedoms.”



The President said, “Minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic and social rights which have been guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.”



“Our religion Islam also fully recognizes and advocates the protection of the rights of minorities. I am glad to say that Pakistan has taken a number of steps for the political, social and economic empowerment of minorities.”



He said, “a 5% quota for minorities in government jobs have been allocated and separate seats in both houses of the parliament to encourage them to play an effective role in the political and national development of the country.”



“Additionally, steps are being taken to provide financial assistance to poor and deserving individuals, marriage grants, scholarships to students from minority communities for their education, besides the provision of funds for the repair/maintenance of their worship places.”

PUNJAB CM MARYAM NAWAZ

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz asserted that minorities enjoyed equal rights and opportunities in Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted the Punjab government's efforts for minorities, 2 billion have been allocated for minorities in the budget.

A special quota for government jobs and educational institutions has been allocated.

Punjab has been the first province to enact Sikh Marriage Act. She also disclosed that Hindu Marriage Act, Christian Personal Law would be tabled in the Punjab Assembly.

SINDH CM MURAD ALI SHAH

Murad Ali Shah reiterated that Sindh province was the most conducive and safe for minorities and there was no discrimination between majority and minority.

He stated that minorities enjoyed equal representation in every walk of life.

BALOCHISTAN CM SARFARAZ BUGHTI

He highlighted that minorities in Balochistan have representation in Parliament and provincial assembly and enjoyed equal rights.

INTERIOR MINISTER MOHSIN NAQVI

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the crucial role of minorities in the development of Pakistan.

He stressed that religion Islam and the constitution also advocated for protection of minorities rights and dignity.

BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed for unity against extremism, terrorism and intolerance.

He highlighted the 1973 constitution guaranteed the protection and equal rights and opportunities for minorities.

THE DAY

The National Minorities Day is being observed in Pakistan since 2009 when the government of Pakistan designated August 11 as minorities’ day with the aim of recognising their contributions and dedications towards the nation's progress. A range of activities are organised nationwide by different religious minority communities to mark this day.

The coincides with Quaid-e-Azam’s address in 1947 when he addressed the Constituent Assembly and declared freedom of beliefs and religious practices in Pakistan and equal rights for all citizens.



