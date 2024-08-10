Tirah Valley operations: Naqvi pays tribute to Pakistan army's martyrs

He says the soldiers have sacrificed their today for nation's future

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday paid tribute to the three security forces’ personnel who laid their lives while eliminating terrorists in Tirah Valley.

Naqvi said the sacrifices of the martyrs Hawaldar Inaam Gul, Sepoy Mohammad Imran and Sepoy Altaf Khan would not go in vain.

He said the whole nation was proud of the brave armed forces who were ever ready to rid the country from all sorts of terrorism.

The country stands with the families of the martyrs, he said.

Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while four Khwarij terrorists were killed during three operations carried out by security forces in Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

The ISPR said that due to the effective engagement of the army troops, the four terrorists were killed.