Incompetent ruler pushed the country towards destruction, says Ahsan Iqbal

Government making efforts to resolve power crisis

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that takeover by incompetent ruler pushed the country towards destruction.

Addressing a ceremony, he suggested that Pakistan, being an agriculture economy could increase its revenue by agriculture exports.

Pakistan would have to create products up to international standards, federal minister suggested.

Federal minister attributed the success with hard work or resources, he stated, Arshad Nadeem made Pakistan proud and won a gold medal with his hardwork and dedication.

Talking about the power crisis, he associated the crisis with past governments and announced government efforts to resolve the power crisis.

He said, “expensive electricity and price hikes are bitter pills to be taken for two to three years”.

Talking about IMF loan, Ahsan Iqbal asserted, “It is a bitter recipe of the IMF, the country would have bankrupted, if we didn’t apply for the loan from the IMF.”

What we are lacking is political stability,” he said. “Instead of branding each other as thief and dacoit, we have to work jointly for Pakistan,” the federal minister said.

Sit-in, protest and chaos has led the country towards anarchy and destruction, PML-N leader described.

Ahsan Iqbal said that no policy was allowed to stay in the country for more than three to four years, CPEC derailed and fissure created.

He claimed that judicial orders have created uncertainty, referring to SC verdict on reserved seats.