Punjab floats unique idea on Independence Day

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab floats unique idea on Independence Day

The float is expected to receive warm welcome at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 13 evening

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 10:37:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has organised it’s first Independence Day float which will travel from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

According to the schedule, the Independence Day float departed from Rawalpindi for Lahore.

The float started its journey and reached Gujjar Khan while travelling on GT Road. It received a warm welcome in Gujjar Khan.

The float was greeted with drumbeats and patriotic songs by performers.

The float will reach Jhelum and Gujrat on Monday and it is scheduled to arrive at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday (Aug 13), passing through Gujranwala, Kamoki and Muridke.

It will have stopover at various locations, receiving receptions at each stop.

The caravan is expected to receive a warm welcome at Minar-e-Pakistan on the evening of Aug 13.

On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, a special poetry event (Mushaira) will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan. It will also feature national songs.

Additionally, there will be a music night at Minar-e-Pakistan on the night of Aug 13.