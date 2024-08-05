Fazlur Rehman deplores lacklustre response to India's illegal act

Says victory in Kashmir movement will be fate of freedom fighters

DHIRKOT (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that India by terminating the special status of Kashmir made a wrong decision and the rulers of Pakistan remained silent.

He said the people of Pakistan were with the Kashmiris and victory in the Kashmir movement would be the fate of the freedom fighters.

The JUI chief said the Kashmiris had a history. "Freedom movements do not reach their destination in months and years," he said.

Maulana Fazl said "nations having perseverance and high determination reach their destination. Kashmiris are courageous as well as an oppressed nation."

The war of independence was fought in the subcontinent for more than 200 years, Fazl said. "The idea of ​​freedom reaches from one generation to another."

He said the land of the Palestinians could not be bought. The British allowed the Jews to build settlements there under a fabricated agreement in 1917.

He said the resolution for the establishment of Pakistan was approved in Lahore in 1940. In the same resolution, it was also said that the Jewish settlements on the land of Palestine were illegal.