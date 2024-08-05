Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir today with pledge to support the oppressed

Pakistan govt designated Aug 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal in 2020

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expected to visit Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan calls on international community to pressurise India to restore the special status of India-held Kashmir

Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 14:17:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Indian government’s illegal action taken on this day in 2019 and to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The observance of Youm-e-Istehsal is aimed at conveying a message to the world that the Kashmiris do not accept India's illegal occupation and reject illegal moves of Aug 5, 2019 when it repealed the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

The Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to the occupied Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory.

Through the revocation of the said articles, people from the rest of India gained the right to acquire property in India-held Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris, as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government, saw the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

In response to the controversial move, the government of Pakistan designated Aug 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal in 2020. This day is now observed annually in Pakistan as a reaction to Kashmir's status change.

PM SHEHBAZ-LED MEETING

This year, discussions related to the commemoration of the day were held at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by federal ministers and senior government officers who briefed the prime minister on preparations for observance of the day.

A joint main event of Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership has been approved for the day, with Prime Minister Shehbaz expected to visit Muzaffarabad today (Aug 5) to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Other plans for Youm-e-Istehsal include a special walk to mark the day, as well as ceremonies across all provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

CALL TO WORLD COMMUNITY

Earlier this week, Pakistan called on the international community to pressurise India to restore the special status of India-held Kashmir, end repression in the Valley and foster conditions conducive to resolving the longstanding dispute threatening regional stability.

The call was made during a briefing for Islamabad-based foreign diplomats at the Foreign Office on Friday, where Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi detailed the conditions in the India-held disputed territory and discussed the repercussions of India’s actions of August 2019, from the standpoints of international law, human rights, and peace and security.

