Missing persons commission addresses 8,042 cases, 2,269 still pending

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 18:54:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Adeel Warraich) - Out of 10,311 complaints of missing persons registered in the country from 2011 to the present, the Missing Persons Commission has addressed 8,042 complaints, leaving 2,269 cases still pending.

Sources revealed that 525 cases related to missing persons are also pending in courts. Among the 2,269 unresolved cases, approximately 1,000 individuals have been missing for more than five years.

According to sources, the pending cases include data on deceased persons and prisoners in jails. Additionally, some missing person cases were reportedly not based on facts.

