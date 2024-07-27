JIT to probe PTI anti-state social media campaigns

PTI digital media cell suspected of malicious campaigns against state institutions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A five-member joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged social media campaigns against state institutions.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has granted approval of a five-member investigation committee. Islamabad IG will lead the JIT according to sources.

Directors of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing and FIA Anti-terrorism Wing, Islamabad DIG Investigation and Islamabad Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) SSP will be the members of committee.

JIT will investigate the organised campaign against the state under the light of available data and evidence.

It is pertinent to note that law enforcement agencies raided the digital media cell of PTI central office in Islamabad on the ground of available evidence, a few days ago.

According to police sources, the PTI digital media cell was a source of international disinformation.

It was alleged that propaganda with the cooperation of anti-state agencies against Pakistan was run from the digital media cell of PTI.