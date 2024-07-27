JI, JUI-F should rally behind Imran to save their sinking politics: Fawad Chaudhry

Chaudhry takes to X and congratulates JI on a successful power show

Updated On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 13:24:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) needed to shake hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to succeed in politics.

Chaudhry took to X and congratulated the JI on a successful power show.

He further said if the JI, JUI and GDA wanted to prosper in politics, they must unite with the PTI founder otherwise, their decade-long politics would yield nothing and remain inconclusive.



Chaudhry also said the PTI needed help of these political parties’ organisational framework to show their public strength, since PTI’s leadership was either confined or facing multiple cases.

Underscoring the need for unity among the PTI, JI, JUI-F, GDA, ex-minister said this unity was mutually beneficial for all parties.



“Asad Qaiser and Mahmood Khan Achakzai should expedite negotiations to get rid of this Form-47 government and form a government with genuine public mandate,” he concluded.



