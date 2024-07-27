Bill to block Pakistan security assistance tabled in US Senate

The said bill notes that the US-India partnership is vital to counter expansionist visions of China

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday introduced a bill in the US Senate proposing that India be dealt along the same lines like allies like Japan, Israel, Korea, and NATO partners in terms of technology transfers.

Moreover, the bill is aimed at supporting India in addressing threats to its territorial integrity and seeks to choke security assistance to Pakistan if it is found to sponsor militancy against India.

“Communist China continues to aggressively expand its domain in the Indo-Pacific region, all while it seeks to impede the sovereignty and autonomy of our regional partners. It’s crucial for the U.S. to continue its support in countering these malicious tactics. India, along with other nations in the region, is not alone,” Rubio said after introducing the U.S.-India Defense Cooperation Act in the Senate.

In order to strengthen this bilateral partnership, it is essential to enhance our strategic diplomatic, economic, and military ties with New Delhi, the bill asserts.

It proposes to offer necessary security assistance for India to deter adversaries and outlines cooperation in defense, civil space, technology, medicine, and economic investments.

