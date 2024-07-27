Passport office incharge sacked on corruption, agent mafia support charges

Swift legal action will be taken against involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken stern action against corruption and backing of the agent mafia.

Mohsin Naqvi has dethroned the Passport Office Muzaffargarh Incharge Shahid Iqbal on complaints of bribe and support of agent mafia.

The Federal Interior Minister ordered legal action against the Passport Office Incharge, stating there was no place for corrupt individuals in the department.

He announced swift action without any discrimination on complaints of corruption and agent mafia.

Any corruption in the service and facilitation of the public will not be tolerated, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned.

