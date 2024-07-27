PTI activist's assault on actor Tahir Anjum turns 'scripted episode'

Police investigation unveils the motives of the two persons

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Aneela Riaz’s assault on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Cultural Wing President Tahir Anjum has been declared a staged episode in an investigation.

Police investigation revealed that Aneela Riaz, who is known in her circle of friends as Neeli Pari, and stage actor Tahir Anjum created a scene for "political and personal gains". Tahir Anjum wanted to get higher ranking in the party while Aneela Riaz had aspirations for a PTI reserved seat, say police.

Both suspects admitted that they planned to stage drama for personal interests.

According to sources, their communication on phone and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage makes plain the truth.

Aneela Riaz visited Anjum's home before going to the Punjab Assembly and Anjum penned a letter of apology from Aneela even before the case registration.

Police officers informed the higher authorities about the matter and Aneela Riaz was arrested on the instruction of higher-ups.

Earlier, actor Anjum submitted an apology letter by Aneela Riaz to the Civil Lines SP investigation.

The letter mentioned that Aneela Riaz’s family sought an apology from Tahir Anjum. Tahir Anjum accepted the apology after initial reluctance.

It is pertinent to note that Anjum filed a case of alleged assault against Aneela Riaz in the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

Aneela Riaz is accused of assaulting Anjum outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday last on the allegation of creating a video against PTI founder Imran Khan.



