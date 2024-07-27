Maryam Nawaz vows to make Punjab digital technology hub

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz vows to make Punjab digital technology hub

Various options of investment in the digital economy were reviewed.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 12:50:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to make Punjab a digital technology hub.

Punjab CM and Huawei Pakistan Deputy Chief Executive Officer Yu Shaoning held a meeting and exchanged views on strategic cooperation for Punjab’s digital growth.

Huawei’s technical expertise for digitization was considered.

Both sides discussed cooperation in various sectors including Nawaz Sharif Smart City.

Various options of investment in the digital economy were reviewed.

Maryam Nawaz shared her vision of making Punjab a digital technology hub by utilising the latest technology for governance, public service and economic development.

Maryam Nawaz ensured to provide a conducive environment for technical innovation and investment.

Huawei deputy chief showed interest in cooperation for technical initiatives of Punjab.