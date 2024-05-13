Dar arrives in Beijing to co-chair strategic dialogue with Chinese counterpart

Deputy PM will also hold meetings with Chinese leaders, senior officials, prominent businessmen

BEIJING (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Beijing on Monday for a four-day visit, primarily to co-chair the fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Upon his arrival, the deputy prime minister was received by Chinese Ambassador Wang Fukang and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi.

During the strategic dialogue, the two sides will comprehensively review bilateral relations, including economic and trade cooperation, high-level exchanges and visits, the upgrading of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, future connectivity initiatives and the geopolitical situation.

Dar will also hold meetings with Chinese leaders, senior officials and prominent businessmen.