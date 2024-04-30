Pakistan, Turkiye vow to further expand defence collaboration

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Turkiye have acknowledged the strong relationship between their armed forces and expressed commitment to further expand defence collaboration.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Commander of Turkish Land Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu in Islamabad.

The defence minister expressed satisfaction over common understanding on regional and global geo-political situation.

He also appreciated Turkiye’s strong support for Pakistan on multiple forums.

Khawaja Asif said enhanced defence cooperation is an important aspect of bilateral relationship, characterised by joint projects, joint exercises and military training.