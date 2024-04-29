Turkish commander, COAS Munir discuss measures to enhance defence cooperation

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu calls on Pakistan Army chief at GHQ

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters, on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over deep-rooted relations between the two countries, based on historic, cultural and religious affinity.

COAS emphasized the need to further strengthen existing military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Commander Turkish Land Forces, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

